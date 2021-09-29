Mercer, Burgin X-Country Teams Finish In Top 10

The Mercer and Burgin Cross Country teams traveled to Berea for the Berea Community Invitational at Alumni field on Saturday. Mercer’s boys’ team finished fourth overall with a total time of 1:40:12.79. Burgin’s boys’ team finished tenth overall with a total time of 1:46:39.20. Burgin’s girls’ team finished eighth overall with a total time of 2:10:10.93. Mercer’s Clayra Darnell finished sixteenth after recovering from a tumble and finished with a time of 22:05.25.

Below are the individual results for the runners listed by place finished, runner last name then first, grade, school and time…