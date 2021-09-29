Mercer, Boyle Officials To Discuss Jail Staffing Issues

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County officials are meeting with Boyle County officials to discuss staffing issues at Boyle County Detention Center. At the last joint jail committee meeting, Boyle County Jailer Brian Wofford said he is down seven spots. Boyle officials are looking at adjusting starting pay across the board to beef up staff.

At the joint jail meeting, Mercer County Attorney Ted Dean questioned increasing salaries when they were only a few months into the new budget. At the same time, Dean said the jail will not be able to remain open if it doesn’t have enough staffing.

“If we can’t man all our posts in the manner the Department of Corrections requires us to do, we’re not going to be able to operate,” Dean said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Mercer County Fiscal Court.

Magistrates Wayne Jackson and Dennis Holiday—who serve on the finance and jail committees—were chose meet with Boyle officials Oct. 6 and report back at next fiscal court meeting.