MARK WOFFORD

Mark Anthony (Pops) Wofford, 60, of Harrodsburg, died on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at his home.

Born Sept. 30, 1960, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late William Henry and Margaret Louise (Jackson) Wofford.

He was a 1979 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, a veteran of the United States Air Force, a former police officer for the City of Danville, a special law enforcement officer for the Housing Authority of Danville, a security officer at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center and a member of the St. Peter AME Church in Harrodsburg.