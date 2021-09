MARION LUNSFORD

Marion K. Lunsford, 66, companion of Thelma Blevins, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at his home.

Born July 14, 1955, in Boyle County, he was the son of the late Jimmy and Betty Mae Malone Lunsford of Harrodsburg.

He was an auto body mechanic at Tommy Owens Chevrolet.