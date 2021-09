GERALDINE ‘JERI’ ROGERS

Geraldine A. “Jeri” Rogers, 95, of Harrodsburg, widow of George Rogers Sr., died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Willows at Harrodsburg.

Born July 31, 1926, in Corning, New York, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Nellie (Fish) Harris.

She was a member of the St. Philips Episcopal Church and was a Boy Scout and Girl Scout leader.