CU-Harrodsburg Pioneer Premiere Set For Oct. 8

Pioneer Premiere happens Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. The men’s and women’s Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg basketball teams will open their seasons this year in showcase style scrimmages that allow fans to see what to expect from the Pioneers this season.

The event will host introductions of all our sports leading up to the basketball teams.

This will be a fun night of a three-point contest, dunk contest, skills competition and ending the night with scrimmages for both basketball teams.

The Lady Pioneers bring back almost everyone from last season and look to add a few new faces in the mix after their trip to the regional championship.

The men’s team is in much of the same boat returning all five starters as well as adding talent around them as well. They are coming off the best season in school history and the first winning season in school history and have high expectations for this season.

These events will follow the men’s soccer match against Crown College which is their senior night. Harrodsburg native Brandon Ballard will be honored as a senior soccer player. The event starts at 4 p.m.

Several activities have been planned to showcase the athletic department as a whole. Fans wishing to attend an indoor event this season, that includes Pioneer Premier, will be required to wear a mask indoors. Fans in attendance will be able to pick up this year’s poster schedules as they arrive at the event.