Weekender For Sept. 23-30: Harvest Fest, ‘Miracle Worker’ And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Fall is here and Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill is inviting you to start your autumn off right at the Harvest Fest on Saturday, Sept. 25, and Sunday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn how to process sorghum and press apples for cider or take a hayride, paint a pumpkin, climb haystacks, ride a pony and play in the hay maze. You can shop for honey, breads and jams, watch craft demonstrations and enjoy live music, with five acts scheduled to play over the weekend.

Entrance is included in general admission. Tickets are $14 for ages 13-61, $7 for 6-12, free for children 5 and under and $10 for first responders, active and veteran military and seniors aged 62 and up.

But that’s hardly the only thing happening this weekend. The Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of “the Miracle Worker” will conclude its two week run this week. The show runs Friday and Saturday starting at 7 p.m. and on Sunday starting at 3 p.m. Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage Mayo Road) is open Thursdays to Sundays through Halloween. Admission is $10, including the pumpkin of your choice, the 10 acre corn maze, wagon rides, critter petting, zip track and more. Check out www.devinescornmaze.com or call 859-613-5066 for more information.

Everything is leading up to Oktoberfest, which starts Friday, Oct. 1. For more details, check out their website at oktoberfestharrodsburg.com.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Thursday, Sept. 23

• Live music by Cotton Johnson at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by the Combination. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music Ryan Raikes at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 8 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Friday, Sept. 24

• Linda Alexander Memorial Golf Scramble at Old Bridge Golf Club (1 Old Bridge Road, Danville). 18 hole scramble to benefit the Herrington Lake Conservation League cleanup fund. Registration at 10 a.m., lunch at 11 a.m. and shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. $300 per four player team, open to all golfers. HLCL.org/golf.

• Music on the Lawn featuring the Barely Shaken String Band at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• September Spirit Stroll at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult Two tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Admission: $10, $5 for annual passholders. Same info as listing above.

• Live drama: “The Miracle Worker” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Saturday, Sept. 25

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Music on the Lawn at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Three artists: Matt Green at 11:30 a.m., Warren Byrom at 3 p.m. and Carrie Johnson at 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• September Spirit Stroll at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult Two tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Admission: $10, $5 for annual passholders. Same info as listing above.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Scott Miller at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. Same info as listing above.

• Live drama: “The Miracle Worker” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Live music by Sticktight at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7:30–10:30 p.m. 859-613-5669 or Facebook: Casa Grande.

• Live music by Hi 5 at Kamp Kennedy Marina (4646 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster). Starts 7 p.m. 859-548-2002 or Facebook: Kamp Kennedy.

Sunday, Sept. 26

• Music on the Lawn at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Two artists: Derek Spencer at 11:30 a.m. and Alicia Ferrere at 3 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: “The Miracle Worker” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street).Show starts at 3 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts at 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Weekdays

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stables at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2-5 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Live music by Jimmy Ritchie at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Piggin’ Out. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

(Email Weekender listings to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.)