TWILA WILSON

Twila Wilson, 76, of Danville, wife of Danny Wilson, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Landmark of Danville.

Born March 11, 1945, in Wichita Falls, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Robert Boucher and Glada Combs Boucher.

She was a retired employee of R.R. Donnelly & Sons, had worked as a retail store manager and was a member of Willow Grove Baptist Church.