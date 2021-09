PANSY HOUSTON

Pansy Ray Houston, 89, of Connersville, Indiana, widow of Hobert Houston, died Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana.

Born March 2, 1932, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Cornell and Lilly Bea Taylor McRay.

She was a member of Western Avenue Baptist Church, a caregiver aide at Fayette Memorial Hospital and was the co-owner of Fayette Fabrics in Connersville.