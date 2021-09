MICHAEL BUGG

Michael Dale Bugg, 76, of Harrodsburg, husband of Betty Carrier Bugg, died Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington.

Born June 17, 1945, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Marvin and Aileen (Tatum) Bugg.

He was a retired North Point Training Center Officer, had served in the Air Force and the Army National Guard and was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.