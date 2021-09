MARY BARGER

Mary Pauline (Bryant) Barger, 88, of Dillsboro, Indiana, formerly Harrodsburg and the widow of Rev. Roy Lee Barger, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Shady Nook Care Center in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Born Jan. 19, 1933, in New Miami, Ohio, she was the daughter of George and Pearl (Gilley) Bryant.

She was a member of the Church of God in Harrodsburg, where she served as church clerk and with the Church’s Ladies Auxiliary, and belonged to the Eastern Star.