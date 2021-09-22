Freeman Indicted For July Fatal Shooting

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

A local man has been indicted for accidentally killing a woman this summer.

Last week, the Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Robert Freeman, 18, of 243 Dix Dam Road, for reckless homicide and tampering with physical evidence, both class D felonies.

According to the uniform citation, Freeman and several other people were riding in a vehicle on the U.S. 127 Bypass at approximately 6:49 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.

Freeman—who waived his right to remain silent, according to the citation—told police there was a gun in the backseat of the vehicle. Freeman told investigators that when he went to move the gun, it discharged, striking the victim—subsequently identified as Maurisa Sweat, 25, of Lexington—in the back. The firearm belonged to Freeman, according to the citation.

Sweat passed away a short time later from her injuries, according to the citation.

After the shooting, Freeman threw the shell casing out the window of the vehicle on the bypass between East Office Street and Kentucky 152, according to the citation.

Freeman’s bail was set at $5,000, according to the indictment. Cpl. Richard Reilly (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

The Grand Jury handed up indictments last Wednesday on charges including burglary, bail jumping and fleeing police.

DRUG CHARGES

• Jacob Qualls, 31, of 635 Golfview Drive, Lexington, is charged with 1st degree trafficking in methamphetamine, a class D felony, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Both offenses occurred on June 17, according to the indictment. Bail was set at $10,000 with drug related conditions: reporting to pretrial services, submitting to random drug testing and no new arrests involving alcohol, illegal substances or pain medications with or without a prescription. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

