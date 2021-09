DENNIS BALLARD

Samuel Dennis Ballard, 63, of Harrodsburg, died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born August 4, 1958, in Lexington, he was the son of the late Samuel Wallace and Mildred (Dennis) Ballard.

He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University, was a woodworker at the Old Fort Harrod State Park and a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.