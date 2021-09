BETTY RUSSELL

Betty L. Pigman Russell, 79, of Harrodsburg, widow of Carroll Russell died Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Sept. 4, 1942, in Lexington, she was the daughter of the late Art and Edna Fields Pigman.

She was a member of the Ellers Memorial Baptist Church and a retired bus monitor for the Mercer County Board of Education.