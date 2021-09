AARON HOUP

Aaron Blake Houp, 35, formerly of Harrodsburg, husband of Julie Marie Houp, died Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

Born Sept. 22, 1985, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Charles Blake Houp and the late Linda (Grubbs) Houp Hasan-Hamad.