Weekender for Sept. 16-23: Jazz Festival, ‘Miracle Worker’ And More…

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Two big events make this a very busy weekend: the return of the Fort Harrod Jazz Festival and the Ragged Edge Community Theatre.

The Fort Harrod Jazz Festival has moved to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill with 12 acts scheduled to play over three days. The festival kicks off with a special concert on Friday, Sept. 17, at Olde Towne Park on Main Street by the “electric jazz” ensemble Cosmic Collective. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

The Jazz Festival proper begins on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Shakertown with another returning favorite, Paladin, at noon. The headliner, saxophonist Adrian Crutchfield, is scheduled to take the stage at 8:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, the festival starts at noon with the University of Kentucky Jazz Ensemble. The Ron Jones Quartet of Louisville. is scheduled to close it out starting at 4:15 p.m.

For more information, visit ftharrodjazzfest.org or check out their Facebook page.

Live drama returns to Harrodsburg when “the Miracle Worker” debuts Friday, Sept. 17, at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). The production, which stars Evianna Franceschi as Helen Keller and Lyndsi

Hersch as Annie Sullivan, runs through Sunday, Sept. 26. Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7 p.m. and Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m. The box office opens one hour prior to the performance.

Tickets are $12 and are available at www.raggededgetheatre.org or by calling 859-734-2389. Season tickets are $50 for all seven shows.

And don’t forget, Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch (623 Talmage Mayo Road) is open Thursdays to Sundays through Halloween. Admission is $10, including the pumpkin of your choice, the 10 acre corn maze, wagon rides, critter petting, zip track and more. Check out www.devinescornmaze.com or call 859-613-5066 for more information.

Everything is leading up to Oktoberfest, which starts Friday, Oct. 1.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Thursday, Sept. 16

• Live music by Sean Caudill at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Wake ‘n’ Bake. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Sept. 17

• Music on the Lawn featuring Art Mize at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Cosmic Collective at Olde Towne Park on Main Street. Part of the Fort Harrod Jazz Festival. 7 p.m. ftharrodjazzfest.org.

• September Spirit Stroll at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. Two tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Admission: $10, $5 for annual passholders. Same contact information as above.

• Live drama: “The Miracle Worker” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Show starts 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Saturday, Sept. 18

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Live music by Paladin at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Noon. Part of the Fort Harrod Jazz Festival. Schedule: Blue Groove Jazz at 1:30 p.m., Campbellsville University Faculty Jazz Ensemble at 3 p.m., the James Aebersold Quartet at 4:30 p.m., the Sofia Goodman Group at 6 p.m. and Adrian Crutchfield at 8:30 p.m. ftharrodjazzfest.org.

• September Spirit Stroll at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult Two tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Admission: $10, $5 for annual passholders. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Scott Miller at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• Live music by Cadillac Tractor at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Live drama: “The Miracle Worker” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Show starts 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Live music by Mike Archer at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7:30–10:30 p.m. 859-613-5669 or Facebook: Casa Grande.

• Live music by the Artists Formally Known As Apostrophe at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• McAfee Jamboree. Live music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. 163 Dunn Lane. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree. Jamboree and auctions canceled for the next two weeks.

Sunday, Sept. 19

• Live music by University of Kentucky Jazz Ensemble at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Noon. Part of the Fort Harrod Jazz Festival. Schedule: Walnut Street Ramblers at 12:45 p.m., Asbury University at 2:15 p.m., the MetroGnomes at 3:15 p.m. and the Ron Jones Quartet at 4:14 p.m. ftharrodjazzfest.org.

• Live drama: “The Miracle Worker” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Show starts 3 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Sunday, Sept. 12. Starts at 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Weekdays

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stables at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2-5 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Live music by Cotton Johnson at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by the Combination. Thursday, Sept. 23. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

(Email Weekender listings to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.)