RONNIE COCANOUGHER

Ronnie Dale Cocanougher, 60, husband of Audra Chumbley Cocanougher, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Sept. 14, 1960, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of Georgia Lester Cocanougher of Harrodsburg and Robert Glenn (Bonnie) Cocanougher also of Harrodsburg.

He was a farmer and attended Deep Creek Baptist Church.