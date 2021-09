JOHN MAYES

John Thomas Mayes, 70, of Harrodsburg, husband of Diane Frances Williams Mayes, died Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his home in Harrodsburg.

Born Aug. 20, 1951, in Lewisburg, Tennessee, he was the son of the late John Frank and Ollie Pauline (Hill) Mayes.

He attended high school in Lewisburg, Tennessee, was a dietary worker at Centre College in Danville, worked at area factories and was a member of the St. Peter AME Church.