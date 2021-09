GENE TAYLOR

Gene Thomas Taylor, 78, of Harrodsburg, widower of Carrie Jane (Cook) Taylore, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center In Lexington.

Born Nov. 25, 1942, in Lexington, he was the son of the late Junius and Rosie (Rowe) Taylor.

He was a graduated of Scott County High School, studied criminal justice through Phoenix University, was a sales agent for Pennsylvania Life and a member of the Lighthouse Assembly of God.