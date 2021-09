BRONSON PROCTOR



Bronson Leon Proctor, 79, of Lawrenceburg, widower of Margaret Katherine Scanlon Proctor, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Baptist Health in Lexington.

Born on Oct. 5, 1941, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late James Henry Proctor and Bertha Geneva Phillips Proctor.

He was a retired building contractor and a member of the Pleasant Hill Christian Church.