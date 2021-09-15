Titans Shutout Western Warriors 45-0

The Harrodsburg Herald/Wesley Bird
Senior Brayden Dunn rushed for 100 yards thanks to Mercer’s dominating offensive line during the Titans’ win over Western Friday night.

Wesley Bird
Herald Staff
The Mercer County Titans football team (3-1) defeated the Western Warriors (1-2) on Friday, Sept. 10, in dominant fashion, 45-0.

The game was originally scheduled against the Danville Admirals (2-2), who were forced to cancel their second straight game due to COVID-19.

On short notice, Head Coach David Buchanan found an open opponent in Western High School, a 5A school out of Louisville.

The Titans started the game with a Beau Brown touchback. Mercer’s defense started hot with a Zeydan Jackson sack on Western quarterback TiJan McAfee-Young.

Western’ most successful drive of the night was their first one, which included a 50 yard completion that took them to the Titans’ 11 yard line. It was the closest they’d get to scoring all night.

