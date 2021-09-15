Titans Shutout Western Warriors 45-0

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans football team (3-1) defeated the Western Warriors (1-2) on Friday, Sept. 10, in dominant fashion, 45-0.

The game was originally scheduled against the Danville Admirals (2-2), who were forced to cancel their second straight game due to COVID-19.

On short notice, Head Coach David Buchanan found an open opponent in Western High School, a 5A school out of Louisville.

The Titans started the game with a Beau Brown touchback. Mercer’s defense started hot with a Zeydan Jackson sack on Western quarterback TiJan McAfee-Young.

Western’ most successful drive of the night was their first one, which included a 50 yard completion that took them to the Titans’ 11 yard line. It was the closest they’d get to scoring all night.

