Mercer’s Net Game Too Much For Boyle

Trevor Ellis

Herald Staff

tellis@harrodsburgherald.com

The Titans volleyball team beat Boyle County, 2-1, Saturday at a tri-match hosted by Madison Southern.

After winning their first set 25-18, the Titans seemed to lose focus and gave away the second set, 25-13, but work up in the third set to beat Boyle 25-13.

Senior Haven Six opened up serving for the Titans. Junior Jai Piazza hit right inside the back line to tie the game, 2-2.

Miscommunication by the Titans let a ball fall short, giving Boyle a 3-5 lead. A rocket hit by Piazza brought the serve back to Mercer, 4-6.

