The Mercer Cross Country team traveled to Versailles for the Woodford County Invitational on Saturday.

The boys team had three runners finish in the top 30: Elijah Profitt, Marshall Hart and Sam Lewis.

Clayra Darnell finished fourth in the girls division with a time of 21:27.93 and the boys finished seventh over all with a total time of 1:39:52.26 and average time of 19:58.46.

For the full results, check out this week’s edition of the Harrodsburg Herald.