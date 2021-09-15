Mercer Boys Soccer Falls To West Jessamine

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans boys soccer team (5-5-1) fell short in a close 2-1 loss to their district opponents, the West Jessamine Colts (4-3) on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Mercer started the game with an early shot from Gavin Wilson resulting in a corner after the West Jessamine keeper, Connor Archer, deflected the ball out of bounds. The corner kick from Hunter Booth was lost in the crowd in front of the goal until West cleared it.

On the other end of the field, West was called for off-sides, which was a trend in the game for both teams.

