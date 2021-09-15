Lady Titans Win Tough Battle Against South Laurel On Senior Night

Stacy Davis

Contributing Writer

Underneath a perfect fall sky, the Mercer County Lady Titans soccer team (3-6) defeated the South Laurel Lady Cardnals (7-3-1) in a hard fought 4-3 victory on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Lady Titans recognized five seniors—Annie Pendygraft, Emma Kiernan, Marlie Charles, Maddie Angel and Lauren Hayslett—before the start of the game.

Hayslett, the team manager, saw about one minute of varsity play when she took the first kick off to start the game. Both teams came ready to play. The Lady Titans were coming off a 5-0 loss to West Jessamine, and they were hoping to have a better senior night.

They had a strong showing early on with Charles, Kiernan and freshman Laykin Irvin on offense. Kiernan was able to take a strong shot in the first five minutes, but South Laurel answered back with a shot of their own. That shot, taken by Belle Dotson, was a little too much, flying over the goal.

