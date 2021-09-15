Devine’s Named Top Corn Maze In USA

Family Owned And Operated Pumpkin Patch Open For Its 14th Year

Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch has been named the top corn maze in the country.

The family owned and operated agricultural tourist attraction was one 20 corn mazes selected from more than 500 across the country by editors at USA Today and a panel of experts. The selections were based on the quality of the maze and the variety of activities on offer. The public was asked to vote on their favorite and Devine’s was the winner.

Glenn Devine said it was a real honor.

“We try real hard,” said Devine. He and his wife, Martina, started the corn maze 14 years ago at the historic James McAfee farm after visiting another pumpkin patch. Prior to that, Devine said he had been a farmer for over 30 years.

“We always wanted to try new things,” Devine said.

In addition to the 10 acre corn maze and pumpkin patch, the farm also offers an array of activities, including wagon rides, paint ball, zip line racers and a petting zoo.

“They love those pot-bellied pigs,” Devine said.

But he said the pumpkin patch is the main thing. Not everyone is brave enough to get on a zip line or is all that eager to get lost in a corn maze, he said, “But they’ll get on the wagon and ride to the pumpkin patch.”

Devine said his favorite part is watching the younger customers.

“The kids take it so seriously—picking the pumpkins,” he said. “That’s really the main thing.”

But it’s hardly the only thing. Devine’s Farm is one of the 109 markets across the Commonwealth accepted into the 2021 Kentucky Farm Bureau Certified Farm Market Program. From May to October they sell farm fresh fruits and vegetables at the market. And then, on the weekend of Halloween they offer the Field of Horror.

“All of it’s good,” Devine said. He and his family invite you and your family come on down to Devine’s Farm and Corn Maze, located at 623 Talmage Mayo Road. Admission is $10 for ages 13 and over, $8 for ages 5-12 and free for ages four and under. That includes the pumpkin, the 10 acre corn maze, wagon rides, critter petting, zip track and more. Devine’s is open Thursday through Sunday.

For complete hours and information, visit www.devinescornmaze.com or call 859-613-5066.