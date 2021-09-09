Weekender For Sept. 9-16: A Very Busy Weekend Kicks Off A Very Big September

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

In many parts of the country, Labor Day marks the end of the peak season, but here in Mercer County, we do things different. September is the start of the busiest time of the year.

It all kicks off tonight, Thursday, with Lemon’s Mill Brewery celebrating their fifth anniversary with live music by Nick Lester starting at 7 p.m. On Friday, the judging for the Brew Off happens from 1 to 4 p.m. with the winner being announced at 7 p.m.

Friday marks the grand opening of Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. Until Halloween, Devine’s will be open five days a week, offering everything from pumpkins to their famous corn maze to Zip Line Racers. Then there is Friday Night On Main featuring Mike Archer.

Saturday has a little bit of everything, from the third annual Community Sing at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill to the Big Joe Wilson 5th Annual Memorial Truck Pull at Mercer County Fairgrounds. There’s the Hard Cider Bash at Shakertown, but that event is sold out. And that’s to say nothing of all the live music this week.

Keep in mind “the Miracle Worker” will begin a two week run at the Ragged Edge Community Theatre starting Friday, Sept. 17. The Fort Harrod Jazz Festival—which has moved to Shakertown this year—begins with a special concert at Olde Towne Park on Main Street on Friday, Sept. 17.

Everything leads up to Oktoberfest, which starts Friday, Oct. 1.

There’s a lot going on and a lot to look forward to this month.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Thursday, Sept. 9

• Live music by Nick Lester at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Piggin’ Out BBQ. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Sept. 10

• Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch Grand Opening (623 Talmage Mayo Road). $10 admission includes pumpkin of your choice and 10 acre corn maze, wagon rides, critter petting, zip track and more. 2–10 p.m. Admission: $10 for ages 13 and over, $8 for ages 5-12 and free for ages four and under. www.devinescornmaze.com or 859-613-5066.

• September Spirit Stroll at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult Two tours at 5:30 and 7 p.m. Admission: $10, $5 for annual pass holders. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Friday Night On Main featuring live music by Mike Archer at Olde Towne Park. Food trucks, vendors and beer. Everything begins at 6 p.m. Main Street will be closed from Poplar down to the Park. downtownharrodsburg.com

• Music on the Lawn featuring Chris Weiss at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. Same contact info as above.

• Oktoberfest at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Sample from nine German import beers, German food plus two US Craft Oktoberfest beers. Starts 5 p.m. 727-309-6587 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Saturday, Sept. 11

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Community Sing at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Traditional Shaker hymns, Gospel, folk and other styles. Starts at 11 a.m. (registration starts 10:30 a.m.) Admission fees are waived but donations will be accepted. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Shaker Village Concert on the Lawn featuring Blue Groove Jazz and James Poole at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 4 p.m. Email [email protected]

• Big Joe Wilson Memorial Truck Pull at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Admission: $12 (free for children six and under). $35 hook fee.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Waylon Nelson at 6:30 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Same contact info as above.

• Oktoberfest at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 5 p.m. 727-309-6587 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

• Live music by SOS at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7:30–10:30 p.m. 859-613-5669 or Facebook: Casa Grande.

• McAfee Jamboree. Live music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. 163 Dunn Lane. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Live music by Old Man River at Pandora Marina (125 Pandora Drive). Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 p.m.–midnight. 859-613-5669 or Facebook: Pandora Marina.

Sunday-Thursday

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Sunday, Sept. 12. Starts at 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Taco Cruz Day at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street). Car show, Tex Mex food from the Combination and lemonade from Your Main Squeeze. Tuesday, Sept. 14. Starts 5 p.m. Facebook: Taco Cruzday at Auto Kustoms.

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stables at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2-5 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Open Mic Jazz and Blues Night featuring Blue Groove Jazz at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. 727-309-6587 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Sept. 16. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

