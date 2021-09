ROBERT LANGFORD

Robert Langford, 93, of Danville, husband of Mary Elizabeth Worthington Langford, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Oct. 18, 1927, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Frank Woodson and Cleva Routt Langford.

He was a Navy veteran of World War II, a retired diesel mechanic for Central Supply, attended Immanuel Baptist Church and was a member of Post 0046 of American Legion.