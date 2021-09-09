JOYCE STURGEON By Harrodsburg Herald | September 9, 2021 | 0 JOYCE STURGEON JOYCE STURGEON Joyce Dean Sturgeon, 85, of Louisville, died Aug. 28, 2021. Born Feb. 14, 1936, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Gladys (Crossfield) Dean. She was a realtor in Louisville for over 30 years. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts BRENDA MCCONNELL September 9, 2021 | No Comments » ROBERT LANGFORD September 9, 2021 | No Comments » TERESA EVICH September 9, 2021 | No Comments » DONALD DRURY September 9, 2021 | No Comments » JOHN BRITTON September 9, 2021 | No Comments »