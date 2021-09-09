JOYCE STURGEON

| | 0

JOYCE STURGEON

JOYCE STURGEON

Joyce Dean Sturgeon, 85, of Louisville, died Aug. 28, 2021.

Born Feb. 14, 1936, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Gladys (Crossfield) Dean.

She was a realtor in Louisville for over 30 years.

Posted in Obituaries

Leave a Comment