JOHN BRITTON

John Brewer Britton, 80, of Harrodsburg, widower of Nette Rae (Coslow) Britton, died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Born Dec. 14, 1940, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Davis Howard and Thelma Louise (Graham) Britton.

He attended Cornishville School, was a self-employed farmer and a member of the Lighthouse Assembly of God in Harrodsburg.