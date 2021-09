BRENDA MCCONNELL

Brenda Sue McConnell, 75, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Feb. 14, 1946, in Bloomington, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Forrest Logan and Roxie Mae (Judy) Clark.

She retired as general manager for Extended Stay Hotels, operated the family business at Cane Run Fishing Camp and was a member of the Burgin Baptist Church.