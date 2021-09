ANNA BYRD

Anna “Moma Byrd” Gordon Byrd, 83, of Junction City, the widow of Chester Byrd, died Sept. 2, 2021, in Lexington.

Born April 8, 1938, in Marion County, she was the daughter of the late Andrew “Buck” Gordon and Ella Setters Dobson.

She was a member of the vocal group, the Singing Byrds; co-founder of the Bride of Christ Ladies Retreat; was a Kentucky Colonel; received a LCGMA Lifetime Award; and was a minister and a member of Hilltop House of Praise in Waynesburg.