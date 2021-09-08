Volleyball: Lady Bulldogs Fall to Frankfort Panthers

Trevor Ellis

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs volleyball team (1-7) were defeated by the Frankfort Panthers (7-5) on Thursday, Sept. 2, in three straight sets. With injuries and quarantines, Burgin has struggled to put their starters on the floor.

“One of the biggest things we struggled with tonight was mental mistakes,” said Head Coach Rick Stewart. “We had two starting setters out and we didn’t really have time to practice, so we had a lot of unfortunate scenarios.”

