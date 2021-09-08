Bulldogs And Titans Finish Strong At E.G. Plummer Invitational

Cross country teams from Mercer County Senior High School and Burgin Independent High School traveled to the E.G. Plummer Invitational at Admiral Stadium this weekend.

The Burgin girls team finished fourth over all with a total time of 2:38:01.20 and an average time of 31:36.24. Mercer’s Clayra Darnell finished fifth over all with a time of 23:12.0.

For the boys teams, Mercer finished sixth with a total time of 1:50:01.00 and an average time of 22:00.20. Burgin finished seventh with a total time of 1:57:59.20 and an average time of 23:35.84.

