MARK ALCORN

Mark Allen Alcorn Jr., 35, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Born Nov. 19, 1985, in Danville, he was the son of Charlotte "Dale" Bottoms and Mark Allen Alcorn Sr. He was employed at Hitachi.