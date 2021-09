LEO LARSEN

Leo Larsen, 99, widower of Lillian “Billie” Dams Larsen, died Aug. 28, 2021.

Born Feb. 25, 1922, in Aurora, Nebraska, he was the son of the late Marius and Marie Larsen.

He was an Air Force veteran, a retired electrical engineer from IBM and a member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one daughter, Beverly (William) Faulkner; one son, Robert “Bob” Larsen; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren