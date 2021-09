KEITH ROGERS



Travis Keith Rogers, 52, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at home.

Born July 8, 1969, in Mercer County, he was the son of Betty Harley Rogers of Harrodsburg and the late Roy Jeffrey Rogers.

He was department manager for Essity, worked as sales support for Ace Hardware and was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church.