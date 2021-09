JAMES MARSHALL

James Rick Marshall Jr., 67, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born March 13, 1954, in Lexington, he was the son of Nancy (Stapleton) Marshall of Richmond and the late James Rick Marshall Sr.

He attended Jessamine County High School and was a former employee of the Satellite Systems Equipment and Electronics in Augusta, Georgia.