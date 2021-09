CONNIE WESTERFIELD

Connie Ann Westerfield, 60, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at her home in Danville.

Born Sept. 21, 1960, in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Mack and Susie (New) Westerfield.

She was a graduate of Danville High School, a PBX operator at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, and was of the Christian faith.