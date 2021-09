BABE KESTLER

Wilma “Babe” Kestler, 90, wife of Don L. Kestler of Burgin, died Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at her residence.

Born May 3, 1931, in Huntsville, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late John Hilary and Lillian Iris Hardin Truax.

She was a retired co-owner with her husband of Kestler & Associates, owned and operated The Sign of the Pine craft store in Hamburg, New York and was a member of the Carpenter’s Christian Church.