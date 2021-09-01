Special Election To Replace Sen. Tom Buford On Nov. 2

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Special elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2 to fill three vacancies in the General Assembly, including the senate seat left open after the passing of Sen. Tom Buford.

Buford died at the age of 72 on July 6 in Pensacola, Florida. He had represented the 22nd Senate District—which includes Mercer, Fayette, Garrard, Jessamine and Washington counties—since 1991.

Per writs of election issued Monday by Governor Andy Beshear, voters will choose Buford’s replacement as well as two new state representatives.

• 51st House District: seat vacated by death of Rep. John “Bam” Carney, representing Adair and Taylor Counties

• 89th House District: seat vacated by resignation of Rep. Robert Goforth, representing Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison Counties

No candidates have officially filed to run for Buford’s office according to the secretary of state’s website, but Tony Wheatley, a resident of Mercer County, announced his intention of seeking the Republican nomination in August.

For the rest of the story, check out this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald.