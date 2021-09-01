Blood Drive At CU Harrodsburg Nursing School Sept. 10

The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at Campbellsville University Harrodsburg Nursing School on Friday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While summer winds down, the Red Cross is concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and a potentially active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10% while hospital demand continues to outpace donations.

This decline is believed to be due to multiple reasons, including the continued effects of the pandemic on blood drive cancellations and donor availability as well as back-to-school preparations for many families.

Donors throughout September will receive a free haircut coupon by email from Sport Clips Haircuts as part of the “Tackle the Need. Give Blood.” campaign.

Coupons are valid through Nov. 30 at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon. Donors are encouraged to hashtag #TackleTheNeed to share their new looks and invite others to give.

Potential donors can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Blood Drive

Friday, Sept. 10

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Campbellsville University Harrodsburg Nursing School

1000 Danville Road

