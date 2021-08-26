WILLIAM ‘SONNY’ THOMPSON

William E. “Sonny” Thompson, 74, of Harrodsburg, husband of Sherry McNees Thompson, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Sept. 20, 1946, in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Norman Edward and Ada Mae Merriman Thompson.

He was a retired employee of Trim Master, was a firefighter for 52 years and was the assistant chief at Shakertown Fire Department and was a member of Shakertown Baptist Church.