Weekender Aug. 26–Sept. 2: A Lot Of Great Music This Weekend

Even with Pioneer Days over and no big festival scheduled for another few weeks, it would be a mistake to call this a quiet weekend. Especially with so much live music on hand. That includes Nick Lester and Tony, who play at Lemon’s Mill on Thursday; Dean Phelps at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill and Bootsie and Funkabilly at Pandora Marina on Friday; and David Bates at Shakertown, LPB Country at Casa Grande and the McAfee Jamboree, all on Saturday.

Beyond that is Labor Day weekend and a very hectic September, kicking off with a Roaring 1920s Murder Mystery Party at Harrodsburg Historical Society on Friday, Sept. 3. Reservations are required. Call 859-613-1903 for more information.

Also coming up this September, the final Friday Night On Main featuring Mike Archer at Olde Towne Park on Friday, Sept. 10, and the Fort Harrod Jazz Festival, which happens Saturday, Sept. 18, and Sunday, Sept. 19. While the festival will be held at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill this year, everything kicks off with a special concert on Main Street in Harrodsburg on Friday, Sept. 17.

Be there or be square!

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Thursday, Aug. 26

• Live music by Nick Lester and Tony with food by Boston’s Way at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Aug. 26. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Aug. 27

• Music on the Lawn featuring the Dean Phelps at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Friday Family Flick: Scoob! at the Mercer County Public Library (100 West Lexington Street). 7 p.m. Open to the public, children under 12 must bring an adult. mcplib.info or 859-734-3680.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Live music by Bootsie and Funkabilly at Pandora Marina (125 Pandora Drive). 8 p.m–midnight. Facebook: Pandora Marina.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Saturday, Aug. 28

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Music on the Lawn featuring David Bates at 6:30 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by LBP Country Music at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7:30–10:30 p.m. 859-613-5669 or Facebook: Casa Grande.

• McAfee Jamboree. Live music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. 163 Dunn Lane. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

Sunday-Thursday

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Sunday, Aug. 29. Starts at 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stables at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2-5 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Sept. 2. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) Contact info in above listing.

