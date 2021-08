ROGER BROWN

Roger Steele Brown, 49, died Aug. 18, 2021, in Harrodsburg.

Born Dec. 10, 1971, in Frankfort, he was the son of Charlene (Paul) Peach Cornish and the late John Steele Brown Jr.

He was an employee of Montebello Packaging in Lebanon, formerly a mechanic and a welder, was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church and attended the Mt. Freeman Baptist Church in Junction City.