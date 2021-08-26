PAULINE ROYALTY

Mrs. Pauline Cherry “Polly” Royalty, 78, of Panama City Beach, Florida, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.

Mrs. Royalty, the daughter of the late Ralph W. and Anne Dedman Cherry, was born in Fayette County on Aug. 24, 1942.

She graduated from William and Mary University in Williamsburg, Virginia, where she sang in the choir and was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta. She went on to teach elementary math in New York City and in Virginia and enjoyed being involved in various school activities including PTA. Tennis was a favorite sport of hers.

On July 30, 1965, Polly married James Price “Jim” Royalty. They moved to Harrodsburg, where they owned and operated Royalty Keightley Lumber Company and had various pieces of rental property. They were members of Harrodsburg Christian Church. Later, they retired in Panama City Beach, Florida where they loved to eat the local seafood, enjoy the water and each other’s company. Later in life, she also became fond of her crossword puzzles and Sudoku. Her family will remember her eternal optimism, her ability to never meet a stranger and the fact that she was quite determined and a fighter.

In addition to her husband, survivors include: one son, James Price “Jay” Royalty Jr. and his wife Stacy Renee of Collierville, Tennessee; one daughter, Anne Royalty Lane and husband Jedaiah of Richmond; one sister, Elizabeth “Betsy” Queen and three grandchildren, James Price “Trey” Royalty III, Anna Katherine “Katie” Royalty and Jedaiah Michael “Jed” Lane Jr.

The family has chosen private services under the direction of Combs, Parsons and Collins Funeral Home in Richmond.

The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be made to Compassionate Care Center, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond KY 40475. www.cpcfh.com.

Paid Obit