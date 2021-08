GLORETTA “GLO” LAY

Gloretta “Glo” Lay, 91, widow of Christopher Lay, of DeKalb, Illinois, formerly of Maple Park, Illinois, died Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.

Born July 28, 1930, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Ovie (Logue) Davis.

Survivors include: son-in-law Dennis Wogen; daughter-in-law Cathy Lay; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.