EDDIE NICHOLS

William Edward “Eddie” Nichols, 69, of Salvisa, husband of Christine Chilton Nichols, died Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Oct. 6, 1951, in Fayette County, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Dorothy (Anderson) Nichols.

He was a member of the Mayo Christian Church, retired from IBM in the shipping department and was a member of St. John’s Masonic Lodge No. 125 in Salvisa.