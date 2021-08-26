BRUCE PARROTT



Robert Bruce Parrott, 79, of Harrodsburg, husband of Thelma Louise (Clark) Parrott, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Sept. 27, 1941, in Mackville, he was the son of the late William Eugene and Mary Blanche (Baker) Parrott.

He was a 1959 graduate of Mackville High School, attended the University of Kentucky majoring in liberal arts, was a United States Navy veteran, a retired Bellsouth/AT&T technician and was a member of the Harrodsburg Church of Christ.