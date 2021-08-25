Honoring 9/11 With The Gift Of Life

Kentucky Blood Center is hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Lions Park Community Center.

September 11, 2001, was a day of great tragedy that remains all too vivid and recent for many people. As the 20th anniversary of these attacks approaches, Kentucky Blood Center would like to commemorate the date and take time to reflect upon the support from local blood donors across America in the days that followed 9/11.

Blood donors help to ensure blood is on the shelves for all emergencies—like a national disaster or common emergencies—and are the reason why Kentucky Blood Center can provide services to over 70 local hospitals.

Kentuckians can help save local lives at this upcoming blood drive. As a thank you, donors will receive a limited-edition commemorative 20th anniversary 9/11 shirt and be automatically entered to win a 2021 AWD Toyota Camry.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at the Kentucky Blood Center website.

Mercer County Blood Drive

Wednesday, Sept. 1, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Lions Park Community Center

133 Factory Street

Appointments preferred and walk-ins welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.